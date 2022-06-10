Skip to main content

News:Chelsea Striker Named PFA Player Of The Season

Chelsea and Australia striker Sam Kerr has been named the Womens PFA Player Of The Season, following another incredible season in which Emma Hayes' side retained the WSL title as well as the Womens FA Cup. 

Sam Kerr

Sam Kerr scored two goals on the final day in a 4-2 victory against Manchester United to ensure that Chelsea reatined the WSL title. 

The prestigious award is one that is voted for by fellow players of the league as well as an estimed panel of judges and Kerr said that it was "The highest honour a player can recieve" after winning the award. 

Kerr was the top goalser in the WSL this season with 20 goals, only 1 less than she registered when she won the golden boot in the 2020/21 season. 

As well as scoring 2 goals on the final day, the Australia captain also scored two goals in the Womens FA Cup final in a 3-2 win against Manchester City. 

Kerr scored a 99th minute winner against Manchester City as Chelsea a domestic double 

Kerr, 28, is the first Australian to win this senior award after her incredible season leading the line for the Blues. 

Speaking on winning the award Kerr said, "It's a massive honour whenever you are voted by your peers". 

The Matildas star was one of four Chelsea players named in the overall PFA Team of The Season with goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, defender Millie Bright and midfielder Guro Reiten also being named in the player voted team. 

