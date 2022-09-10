News: Chelsea Will Back Graham Potter In The January Transfer Window
It's only been less than a week since Graham Potter has taken over as Chelsea manager since the sacking of Thomas Tuchel with the club already looking to give the new manager their full support.
After the sacking of Tuchel, Potter became the favourite to become the new Chelsea boss after Todd Boehly and his team got in contact with Brighton almost immediately.
A day later and it was announced by Chelsea that Potter has signed a five-year contract with the club.
Yesterday the new manager finally got stuck in and took his first training session in preparation for the Blue's upcoming game against RB Salzburg in the Champions League.
With a new manager in, Chelsea's tactics, formation and players will start to change as Potter introduces his methods to the club
According to Nizaar Kinsella from the Evening Standard, Chelsea will already look to back Potter in the January transfer window despite only joining earlier this week.
Despite spending big money in the recent transfer window, Chelsea reportedly would like to try to bring in a new midfielder and possibly a new backup goalkeeper.
Chelsea brought in Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day but is yet to of made an appearance for the Blues just yet.
Whereas Chelsea's backup keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga looked to leave the club in the summer however chose to say at the Blues after struggling to find a new side that suited him.
