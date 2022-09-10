Skip to main content
News: Chelsea Will Back Graham Potter In The January Transfer Window

IMAGO / PA Images

News: Chelsea Will Back Graham Potter In The January Transfer Window

Chelsea is already happy to back new manager Graham Potter in January by bringing in new signings.

It's only been less than a week since Graham Potter has taken over as Chelsea manager since the sacking of Thomas Tuchel with the club already looking to give the new manager their full support.

After the sacking of Tuchel, Potter became the favourite to become the new Chelsea boss after Todd Boehly and his team got in contact with Brighton almost immediately.

A day later and it was announced by Chelsea that Potter has signed a five-year contract with the club.

Graham Potter

Yesterday the new manager finally got stuck in and took his first training session in preparation for the Blue's upcoming game against RB Salzburg in the Champions League.

With a new manager in, Chelsea's tactics, formation and players will start to change as Potter introduces his methods to the club

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Nizaar Kinsella from the Evening Standard, Chelsea will already look to back Potter in the January transfer window despite only joining earlier this week. 

Despite spending big money in the recent transfer window, Chelsea reportedly would like to try to bring in a new midfielder and possibly a new backup goalkeeper.

Denis Zakaria

Chelsea brought in Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day but is yet to of made an appearance for the Blues just yet. 

Whereas Chelsea's backup keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga looked to leave the club in the summer however chose to say at the Blues after struggling to find a new side that suited him. 

                                                Read More Chelsea Stories

Greg Berhalter
News

'It's Positive' - USMNT Coach Greg Berhalter On Thomas Tuchel's Sacking

By Melissa Edwards
Graham Potter
News

News: Graham Potter Takes Charge Of First Chelsea Training Session

By Connor Dossi-White
Tower of London
News

Report: Premier League Fixtures Could Be Postponed For Two Weeks

By Melissa Edwards
Graham Potter
News

Chelsea Owners Wanted a 'Risk Taker' To Replace Thomas Tuchel

By Melissa Edwards
Graham Potter
News

Graham Potter’s First Interview as Chelsea Manager

By Charlie Webb
Kalidou Koulibaly
News

News: Kalidou Koulibaly Nominated For Premier League Goal Of The Month

By Connor Dossi-White
Buckingham Palace
News

Football Across The Country Cancelled In Light Of Queen Elizabeth's Passing

By Luka Foley
Todd Boehly
News

Report: Todd Boehly Speaks On Assigning Graham Potter As New Chelsea Manager

By Connor Dossi-White