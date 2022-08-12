Skip to main content

News: Chelsea's Sam Kerr And Millie Bright Has Been Nominated For The Women's Ballon D'Or

Two Chelsea players have been nominated for the Women's Ballon D'Or amongst 20 contenders to decide who has been the best player in women's football over the last year. 

Both Sam Kerr and Millie Bright have had a brilliant season with the Blues which has led to the pair being put forward for the best individual award a player can win.

Sam Kerr

The Australian international has been nominated every time they have run this prestigious award. Last year Kerr came home with the bronze after finishing third in the Ballon D'Or rankings. 

Kerr scored 20 goals last season in the Women's Super whilst achieving WSL Player and Goal of the Season awards, FWA Player of the Year, PFA Player and Players’ Player of the Year, Player of the Year at the London Football Awards, and the club’s Player of the Season all in the space of the 2021-22 season. 

Millie Bright

English defender Bright has received her first Ballon D'Or nomination after playing key roles in Chelsea's season and England's European campaign. 

During the Chelsea season, Bright started 39 out of 39 games in all competitions whilst standing out as one of the best defenders in the world. 

