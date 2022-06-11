News: Former Chelsea Striker Starts For England Vs Italy

Gareth Southgate has handed A.S. Roma striker Tammy Abraham a rare start for England.

The Three Lions take on Italy tonight in the Nations League at Molineux in their first game against each other since the Euro 2020 final last summer.

Abraham will wear the number nine shirt, and in doing so will drop Harry Kane to the substitute's bench.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

The 24-year-old plays his football in Italy nowadays under Jose Mourinho, and last month they won the Europa Conference League against Feyenoord.

This will be Abraham's eleventh game for the English national team, with a chance to add to his three goals.

The 6'3" striker left Chelsea for a reported fee of £34 million and has not looked back since, becoming a ruthless goalscorer under Mourinho.

Chelsea's Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling, who captains the side, join Abraham to make up the front three.

Reece James starts at right-back in what appears to be a change of system from a back three to a back four.

Former Chelsea centre-half Fikayo Tomori also gets a start, following his impressive displays last season at AC Milan, where he played a vital role in bringing the Serie A back to the club after an eleven-year drought.

Read More Chelsea News

Report: Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Set to Hold Talks Over his Premier League Future

News: Danny Drinkwater Finally Released After Five Years At Chelsea

News: Chelsea Sign Five Time Champions League Winner Kadeisha Buchanan

Report: Brazilian Forward Richarlison Picks Chelsea In His Wish-List As He Looks To Depart From Everton

Report: Jules Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe, Matthijs De Ligt Join Chelsea's Defensive Shortlist

Report: Chelsea Willing To Listen To Offers for Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, and Timo Werner