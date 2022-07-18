News: Former France International and Chelsea Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko Mistakenly Held at Gunpoint in Italy

Former France Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko was seen held at gunpoint in downtown Milan in what was later revealed as mistaken identity by the Milan police.

The 27 year-old was on loan at AC Milan last season and won the Serie A title with the Rossoneri.

Bakayoko was seen being pinned up against a Police car whilst being searched by officers. The midfielder was seen having items removed from his pockets and placed on the roof of the car.

As the situation went on it appered to de-esculate with one male officer consulting his colleague to inform him on whom he was searching.

The Milan Police HQ issued a statement which clarified that officers where reporting to a gun shooting that occured in the area a few hours prior to the search with Bakayoko fitting the image of one of the suspects.

“The search, happened on 3 July, was due to gun shooting happened in the area in previous hours, and the two suspected were two men on a guy fitting the description, one of the two was black and with green shirt."

The French midfielder arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2017 following his Ligue 1 title winning season with AS Monaco.

It was a tough first season for Bakayoko who only spent one season in London before heading out on his first of four loan spells in the season that followed.

His future with the Italian side is under consideration, despite being there on a two year loan. Clubs like Marseille and Valencia are said to have an interest in signing the Serie A title winner.

