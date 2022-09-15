Skip to main content
News: Four Chelsea Players Included In Gareth Southgate's England Squad

IMAGO / Cover-Images

News: Four Chelsea Players Included In Gareth Southgate's England Squad

Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling have been included in the England squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

International football arrives again as Gareth Southgate prepares his squad for the upcoming Qatar World Cup with a few hard tests. 

England is set to take on Italy at San Sario next Friday and Germany at Wembley on the following Monday. 

1003504840

Gareth Southgate's side is currently under threat of being relegated from the UEFA Nations top league as they sit bottom of a group which includes Germany, Italy and Hungary. 

England Squad

Goalkeepers: Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest, on loan from Manchester United).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (on loan at Everton from Wolves), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice ( West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Roma), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Ivan Toney (Brentford).

1003328221

Chelsea sees four of their players called up into the England team Chilwell, James, Mount and Sterling all feature in the team. 

Former Blue's players Abraham and Tomori also see call-ups after seeing success with their respected clubs out in Italy.

                                                           Read More Chelsea Stories

Rafael Leao
News

Chelsea Proposal For Rafael Leao Rejected, Fabrizio Romano Reveals

By Melissa Edwards
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling
News

'It Will Take Time To Adapt' - Aubameyang Reacts To Salzburg Draw

By Luka Foley
Christoph Freund
News

Salzburg Sporting Director Christoph Freund Hints At Chelsea Switch

By Melissa Edwards
Moises Caicedo
News

'Chelsea Is A Dream' - Moises Caicedo Speaks On The Possibility Of A Future Transfer

By Luka Foley
Raheem Sterling
Match Coverage

'It's A Bad Result' - Raheem Sterling On Chelsea 1-1 RB Salzburg

By Melissa Edwards
Todd Boehly
News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Portuguese Club Purchase

By Stephen Smith
Aubameyang and Tuchel
Match Coverage

'It's Always Sad When Someone Leaves' - Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang on Tuchel

By Stephen Smith
Graham Potter, Hakim Ziyech and Armando Broja
Match Coverage

Chelsea 1 - 1 RB Salzburg | Five Things We Learned

By Stephen Smith