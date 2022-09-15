News: Four Chelsea Players Included In Gareth Southgate's England Squad

International football arrives again as Gareth Southgate prepares his squad for the upcoming Qatar World Cup with a few hard tests.

England is set to take on Italy at San Sario next Friday and Germany at Wembley on the following Monday.

Gareth Southgate's side is currently under threat of being relegated from the UEFA Nations top league as they sit bottom of a group which includes Germany, Italy and Hungary.

Goalkeepers: Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest, on loan from Manchester United).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (on loan at Everton from Wolves), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice ( West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Roma), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Ivan Toney (Brentford).

Chelsea sees four of their players called up into the England team Chilwell, James, Mount and Sterling all feature in the team.

Former Blue's players Abraham and Tomori also see call-ups after seeing success with their respected clubs out in Italy.

