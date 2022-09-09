News: Graham Potter Takes Charge Of First Chelsea Training Session

Skip to main content
Graham Potter's Brighton revolution
Newly appointed manager Graham Potter started his Chelsea career today after meeting his new players.

Graham Potter led his first training session as the new Chelsea manager today despite their upcoming game against Fulham being postponed after the passing of Queen Elizabeth The Second. 

Potter was only appointed as Chelsea manager on Thursday where he would then meet the club's current coaching staff.

It wasn't until this Friday morning that the 47-year-old met his players for the season and started to get down to work.

The English manager has continued training as the Blues host RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in Chelsea's second game of the Champions League group stages.

Potter will have to try and get the team to bounce back after their recent 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb under Thomas Tuchel's management in Chelsea's first European match of the season.

So far Chelsea is undefeated at Stamford Bridge this season, beating Leicester City and West Ham United and drawing 2-2 in a heated game against Tottenham Hotspurs. Whereas the away side currently sits top of the Austrian League seven games into their season. 

Due to the current cancellations of the Premier League fixtures after the sad death of the Queen Of England, Potters' first league game in charge is set to be at home to Liverpool in a must-win fixture for either side. 

