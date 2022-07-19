Skip to main content

News: "I'm Here and I'm Ready to Fight" - Ethan Amapdu Speaking on His Chelsea Future

Following another season away from Chelsea, Wales international Ethan Ampadu has returned to the Blues for their pre-season tour of the USA and recently expressed his desire to breakthrough into the Chelsea first team and get some well needed game time ahead of the forthcoming World Cup.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan with Italian side Venezia, in what was his third loan stint away from Chelsea, following those at RB Leipzig and Sheffield United.

Ethan Ampadu

Welshman Ampadu believes that now is the time for him to break into the first team and take his chance in Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Speaking to Simon Johnson, via The Athletic Ampadu spoke regarding his future and what he hopes to achieve going into next season.

“There are a few of us with that same mindset that want to break through. We’re out here now [In America with the first team] and it’s our chance to show it.”

Ethan Ampadu
Since making his Wales debut in 2017, Ampadu has gone on to earn 34 caps for his country, including three appearances at last summer’s European Championships.

When asked on envisaging his future at Chelsea, the versatile defender said this:

“Of course – I’m here, aren’t I? This club fights for everything: Champions League, Premier League. It’s all about fighting here and trying to get to the top.”

Ampadu played 30 minutes of Chelsea’s 2-1 pre-season victory over Mexican side Club America, in which he played in the middle of a back three.

Following the game manager Tuchel was full of praise for the defender who can also be used as a midfielder and stated that he was impressed with Ampadu’s “forward play and composure”.

With Chelsea in need of defenders following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who left on free transfers to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, there is the possibility for Ampadu to step up and get his wish of playing in the first team. 

