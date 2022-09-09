Skip to main content

News: Kalidou Koulibaly Nominated For Premier League Goal Of The Month

Chelsea's new signing Kalidou Koulibaly has been nominated for a Premier League award within his first month at Stamford Bridge.

Kalidou Koulibaly's volley against Tottenham Hotspur was enough for the Senegalese defender to be put forward as a Premier League goal of the month contender.

The 31-year-old scored the first goal of the game when Marc Cucurella was able to deliver a perfect corner into the box where Koulibaly managed to adjust himself and unleash a powerful volley beating Hugo Lloris and opening the defender's goal-scoring account.

Chelsea would go on to draw 2-2 that game which saw the Blues concede late on after a controversial hair-pulling decision and both Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte seeing red cards after the full-time whistle. 

Koulibaly faces competition for the award from seven other players: Luis Diaz (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus and William Saliba (both Arsenal), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Allan Saint-Maximin, Fabian Schar and Kieran Trippier (all Newcastle United).

If Koulibaly were to win the award, he would become the second Chelsea player to do so after Mateo Kovacic who scored an impressive volley in a 2-2 draw against Liverpool last year.

Fans around the world have until September 12th to cast their vote. You can vote for Koulibaly now using this link here. 

The winner of the Premier League goal of the month for August will be announced on September 16th. 

