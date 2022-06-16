Skip to main content
News: Key Dates For Chelsea as Fixtures are Released For 2022/23 Season

With the fixtures being released ahead of the 2022/23 season we bring you all you need to know in regards to who Chelsea will play where and when. 

This season will be a very different one with the World Cup in Qatar taking place across the months of November and December, this means that there is an earlier start than usual. 

Frank Lampard #1

Chelsea will start the season with an away trip to Everton where they will face former manager Frank Lampard. 

Lampard's side where victorious in this fixture last season which means that Chelsea haven't won at Goodison Park since 2017. 

The first home game of the season will follow and it will be against London rivals Tottenham with another former manager Antonio Conte visiting Stamford Bridge. 

Thiago Silva Tottenham

Chelsea weere victorious home and away against Tottenham lat season. Thiago Silva scored the first in a 3-0 away from home.

As for the World Cup, there is going to be a break for the tournament. Meaning that the Blues final game before the tournamnet will be away to Newcastle United, with the season resuming on Boxing Day where Chelsea will face Bournemouth at home. 

pjimage (20)
As for the run in, Chelsea will have a busy run in with four May fixtures against the likes Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest before the penultimate game of the season being a huge away trip to Manchester City. 

The Blues will finish the season with a home fixture against Newcastle United on 28th May. 

