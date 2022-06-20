News: Marina Granovskia Set to Leave Chelsea With Bruce Buck Stepping Down as Chairman

Chelsea Director Marina Granovskia will leave Chelsea with American Bruce Buck stepping down from his position as Chairman to take up a Senior Advisor role.

Chairman Buck has been with the club since 2003 and has helped Chelsea to solidify their position as one of the biggest clubs in world football.

Bruce Buck with former owner Roman Abramovich IMAGO / PA Images

In the American's time with Chelsea, the mens team have won 18 major trophies which is more than any other English team in that time frame, with the womens team also winning 12 major trophies.

In 2010 Buck also helped to establish the Chelsea FC Foundation, which supports a wide range of initiatives including many anti-discrimination campaigns as well as hosting education and employement programmes.

"I am proud to have helped Chelsea realize great success on the pitch and make a positive impact in the community" said Buck.

Granovskia (Right) worked closely with Chelsea legend Petr Cech (centre) IMAGO / Sportimage

As or Granovskia, she is being relieved of her duties as new owner Todd Boehly is set to take charge of all further transfer negotiations.

Matt Law reports that her departure follows that of Chairman Buck. Granovskia was a major figure of Chelsea football club under former owner Roman Abramovich and she was responsible for many of the clubs biggest transfers.

She oversaw the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku coming to Chelsea, whilst also playing a vital role in the sales of players such as Tammy Abraham and Kurt Zouma.

