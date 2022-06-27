Skip to main content
News: Petr Cech Set To Leave His Role As Technical And Performance Advisor At Chelsea

Chelsea legend Petr Cech will leave his role as technical and performance advisor for the Blues on the 30th of June reports say.

Cech is now the latest to depart from Chelsea after spending three years as the technical and performance advisor, following the footsteps of former chairmen Bruce Buck and Director Marina Granovskaia after the take over of Todd Boehly.

Petr Cech

It's a known fact that Cech is a Chelsea hero when it comes to the fans and history of the club. Spending 11 years with the club as a top goalkeeper whist winning 13 trophies including one of the best nights of Chelsea football clubs history when beating Bayern Munich in the Champions League final back in 2012.

Following his departure Cech said: "It has been a huge privilege to perform this role at Chelsea for the past three years. With the club under new ownership, I feel now is the right time for me to step aside."

Todd Boehly had this to say: "Petr is an important member of the Chelsea family. We understand his decision to step away and thank him for his contributions as an advisor and his commitment to the club and to our community. We wish him the best."

After Buck and Granovskaia left the club, new owner Boehly appointed himself as the new chairmen and interim sporting director of Chelsea. Already, Boehly has made  an impact with his new roles where it is reported that he played a big part in the departure of Romelu Lukaku and backed Thomas Tuchel over Granovskaia and Cech when it came to the future of the Belgian forward.

Marina Granovskia Petr Cech

According to Ben JacobsChelsea are looking at Michael Edwards and Paul Mitchell as potential replacements for the role of sporting director.

