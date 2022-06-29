Skip to main content
News: Romelu Lukaku Lands In Italy Following His Loan Move Back To Inter Milan

Its been reported that Belgian international Romelu Lukaku landed in Italy at 06:30 AM this morning ahead of his loan move back to Inter Milan. 

Lukaku is set to undergo his medicals today whilst his lawyer looks to finalise the contract. Inter Milan is set to cover the full salary of the Belgian for his season long loan as he returns back to the Italian club. 

Romelu Lukaku

On his return back to Italy Lukaku was pictured wearing an Inter Milan scarf. During an interview with Sky Sports ,the Belgian said: " Im really happy to be back". 

Reports add Inter Milan will pay Chelsea a loan fee of £6.9 million plus 3.5 million in bonuses if the Italian side wins the league. 

Lukaku had two outstanding seasons with Inter Milan, netting 64 goals in 95 appearances in all competitions for the Italian club before joining Chelsea.

Once re joining Chelsea Lukaku struggled to bring his goal scoring prowess from Italy, With Kai Havertz being favoured as Thomas Tuchels number nine, the Belgian had his worse statistical season to date. 

With the Blues losing their £100 million forward for the season, it already looks like Tuchel and new owner Todd Boehly look to seriously enhance Chelsea's attack for next season. 

The Blues have already started to rebuild their attack with a deal for Leeds United forward Raphinha almost complete, which looks to be the first signing of the Todd Boehlty era.

