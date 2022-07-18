News: "Signing Kalidou Koulibaly will help Chelsea fight for the Premier League title again." Mikael Silvestre States

Former Manchester United and France defender Mikael Silvestre has stated that he believes that Chelsea's latest summer signing Kalidou Koulibaly can help them challenge for the Premier League.

Chelsea confirmed the signing of their new central defender last week, with Koulibaly becoming the clubs second signing of the summer following the arrival of Raheem Sterling.

The Senegal captain, 31, was signed from Italian side Napoli for a reported fee of £33 million and signed a four-year contract with the West London club.

Former Manchester United defender and five time Premier League Champion Silvestre believes that the signing of Koulibaly can help Chelsea to once again challenge for the title.

In an interview with Lordping, the former France international said that there weren't many options better than Koulibaly to fill the defensive vacancy left by German international Antonio Rudiger who left the club on a free transfer this summer.

“It’s a good signing for Chelsea. He’s top class." Stated the Frenchman

“He’s going to bring power and when you lose Rudigerand Christensen, I don’t think there was a lot of better options than him as he has balance, consistency and he could help them challenge for the title.”

Chelsea have also been linked to the likes of Jules Kounde and Presnel Kimpembe as defensive reinforcements for next season.

