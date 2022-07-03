Skip to main content

News: Take a Look At Chelsea's Fantasy Premier League Prices For The 22/23 Season

It's that time of the year again where Premier League supporters across the world start to think about the perfect name for their FPL squad before eventually choosing their team an hour before the deadline. 

So to make that last minute rush even easier, we've laid out your favourite Chelsea players and how much they'll be costing you this season. 

Thiago Silva and Reece James in conversation.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Starting off, Edouard Mendy is one of the more valuable keepers across the league priced at £5.0m.

Reece James and Ben Chilwell come in at £6.0m and take joint second (alongside two midfielders) for Chelsea's most expensive transfers whilst Thiago Silva stays at £5.5m.

With Antonio Rudiger's departure and now that Marcos Alonso's foot is out of the door, Cesar Azpilicueta rounds off the defenders with a £5.0m price tag.

A young fan shows Jorginho some love.

Midfield

Mason Mount tops the ranks for the Blues with £8.0m attached to the midfielder after finishing the 21/22 season as the club's top goal scorer. 

Christian Pulisic and Jorginho slot in behind for £6.0m each before the returning Callum Hudson-Odoi finishes it off costing £5.5m. 

Timo Werner/ Kai Havertz

Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

Attack

One of the biggest changes for FPL fans this campaign is the switch from the middle of the pitch to the front for Kai Havertz. The German joins Mount as one of Chelsea's most lucrative players in attack (£8.0m). 

And in case you missed it, Romelu Lukaku has returned on loan to Inter Milan for the next year so, we end with Timo Werner who matches his teammate's evaluation of £8.0m - despite being involved in seven fewer goals across last season. 

