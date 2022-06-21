News: Todd Boehly Set To Increase His Power At Chelsea With Next Move

With news coming in that Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck are leaving Chelsea, Todd Boehly is set to become the new chairman of the club.

The change happens less than a month after Boehly bought the club and ended the Roman Abramovic fiasco after months of doom and gloom.

Buck was chairman for the Blues for 19 years, since the start of the Abrahmovic era but now as the new era starts, Boehly will take this position.

IMAGO / PA Images

There have been a lot of successful signings over the past decade for so at Stamford Bridge. Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante and Diego Costa have all helped the club win numerous titles.

Big money moves for Fernando Torres, Alvaro Morata, Kepa Arrizabalaga and even more recently Romelu Lukaku have all been failures in a financial sense. The recruitment methods have been questionable at times

Now could be time for a different approach on the transfer front now under Boehly.

It is uncertain what the long-term future looks like for Chelsea, with fans expected to be tired of endless changes at this point.

However, now could be time for a new structure and the way the club is run to be put in place.

