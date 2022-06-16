News: When Do Chelsea Play The Newly Promoted Clubs In The 2022/23 Season

Today the 2022/23 Premier League fixtures list was revealed to the public, this will show when Chelsea will take on newly promoted sides Fulham, AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forrest.

Fulham

The London derby of Chelsea Vs Fulham is back in the Premier League once again, the newly promoted side won the Championship last year finishing the year on 90 points and having the top scorer of Aleksandar Mitrovic who managed to grab 43 goals in the league to add his tally.

After getting relegated back in the 2020/21 season, the London club only saw one season in the Championship before re joining the top flight of English football.

The dates for the two fixtures

September 10 2022 away to Fulham

February 4 2023 home to Fulham

Head to head

Chelsea have not lost to Fulham since 2006

Last time Fulham was in the Premier League , Chelsea won both fixtures 2-0 and 1-0

Chelsea have not lost at home to Fulham since 1979

AFC Bournemouth

The Cherries found themselves coming second in the Championship last season finishing on 88 points only two points behind the winners Fulham. Former Chelsea academy player Dominic Solanke netted 29 goals for Bournemouth last season as he looks to return to Premier League football.

Bournemouth was relegated back in the 2019/20 season after coming 18th in the Premier League, the south coast club spent two seasons in the Championship, reaching the play-offs last year but getting the vital promotion this year

The dates for the two fixtures

December 26 2022 at home to Bournemouth

May 6 2023 away to Bournemouth

Head to head

The last two Premier League results have been a 2-2 draw and a 1-0 victory for the Blues

Bournemouth have defeated the Blues 11 times

Nottingham Forrest

Nottingham Forrest battled through the play-offs beating Huddersfield 1-0 to reach the Premier League for the first time since the 1998/99 season. They managed to Finish fourth last season on 80 points giving them the chance of promotion.

The dates for the two fixtures

December 31 2022 at home to Nottingham Forrest

May 13 2023 away to Nottingham Forrest

Head to Head

The last League meeting between the two teams was a 3-1 victory for Chelsea back in 1999

The last cup meeting between the two sides was a 2-0 victory for Chelsea in the FA Cup back in 2020

