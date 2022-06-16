News: Who Are Chelsea Playing In Pre Season ?

It's that time of year again where players are given the green light to sit back and relax after a long season of club and country football but come July the Blues go on tour to America for pre season, and here's who they currently play.

Chelsea kick their American campaign on July 16 2022 over at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas where they face Club America.

Club America

Despite being called Club America, the club is actually based in Mexico playing in Liga MX.

Club America won Liga MX on points finishing with 35 points, however their league works differently to others, where the top 12 then goes into a knockout tournament.

The Mexican club was then knocked out in the in the quarter finals to U.N.A.M losing 3-1 on aggregate over two legs.

The teams have met twice before, both ending in Chelsea coming out on top. Back in 2007 Chelsea won 2-0 and in 2009 2-1.

Charlotte FC

Chelsea's second pre season game comes four days later at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina against Charlotte FC who play in the MLS.

The American club finished seventh in the Eastern Conference side of the MLS after only being founded late December in 2019.

Come July 20 2022 it will be the first time the two sides have met but Blues fans will remember ex Leicester City player Christian Fuchs who currently plays for the American side.

Arsenal

The Third fixture booked in as of now is London rivals Arsenal, continuing the American theme this game will be played out in Orlando, Florida at the Camping World Stadium.

The Gunners finished fifth last season just missing out on Champions League football, two places behind the Blues.

The two sides played each other twice last season, both sides winning their home game fixtures.

Chelsea Vs Arsenal will take place on July 23 2022 with times to be confirmed yet.

