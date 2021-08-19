N'Golo Kante And Jorginho Nominated For UEFA Player of the Year Alongside Former Blue Kevin De Bruyne

The midfielder pair are up for a prestigious award.

Chelsea's midfield duo N'Golo Kante and Jorginho have been nominated for the UEFA Player of the Year and are in the final three alongside former Blue Kevin De Bruyne.

The award is given to the best player throughout UEFA tournaments over the past year.

Kante and Jorginho were instrumental in Chelsea's Champions League triumph, beating De Bruyne's Manchester City in the final and all three players have a chance of winning the award.

Kante lifted the Champions League and Super Cup but his France side fell to defeat at the hands of Switzerland at the Round of 16 in Euro 2020.

Jorginho's Italy went on to lift the trophy, beating England on penalties in the final at Wembley.

The Italian has been hotly tipped for the Ballon d'Or by former Chelsea manager's Maurizio Sarri and Antonio Conte, so may be considered favourite for the UEFA award as well.

Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

However, Jorginho played the rumours down.

Speaking to Eurosport, Jorginho said: "We all have dreams,

"But I'll be honest, it depends on the criteria a decision is made based on. If we're talking about talent then I know I'm not the best in the world.

"How could I compare myself to Messi, Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo? They've completely different characteristics to me. But, I repeat, it depends on the criteria."

After completing a European treble (Champions League, Euro 2020, Super Cup) and being instrumental in each campaign, Jorginho is the frontrunner for the award with Kante clipping at his heels after an impressive Champions League campaign also.

