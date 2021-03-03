N'Golo Kante: Billy Gilmour has a bright future at Chelsea

N'Golo Kante believes Billy Gilmour has the potential to succeed in his footballing career and at Chelsea.

The 19-year-old broke into the first-team at Chelsea last season under Frank Lampard, producing Man of the Match performances against Liverpool and Everton.

Unfortunately for Gilmour, he injured his knee back in July which saw his progress halted and put him on the sidelines.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

He has made seven appearances for the Chelsea first-team this season but has only featured once under Thomas Tuchel.

Nevertheless, he has earned high praise from his fellow midfielder, Kante.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Kante: "We have trained together a long time now and we speak. I know what he likes, he knows what I like. I share sometimes my experience of what has happened in my national team or in previous teams.

"He is a good player with a good mentality. He is always ready to step up and do well, even when we call on him in training. He has good potential for now and the future, and I’m sure he will do well for Chelsea and in his career."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Gilmour remained at Chelsea in the January transfer window after Tuchel wanted to keep hold of him as he also saw his qualities too.

"In the opposite sense, we decided to keep Tino Anjorin and Billy Gilmour with the group, because I like a lot of what I see from the two guys," Tuchel said back in January.

"Billy is very, very close [to the side] in terms of quality, work ethic and personality. He is very, very close.

"So we decided very very quickly, it was not even a decision, it was simply clear that we go with this group going forward."

