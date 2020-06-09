Absolute Chelsea
N'Golo Kanté returns to full contact training ahead of Chelsea's Premier League return

Matt Debono

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been handed a major boost ahead of their Premier League return next week after N'Golo Kanté returned to contact training on Tuesday. 

Kanté had originally been granted compassionate leave by Lampard over fears for his and his families health following the coronavirus crisis. 

He did return to the Cobham training ground and began training alone, looking to keep fit ahead of the restart.

But on Tuesday Kanté was pictured in the Blues' training session which confirms he has returned to training with the rest of the team handing Lampard a massive boost. 

Lampard has revealed the squad is excited to return to action as the Blues ramped up their preparations with an in-house game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

EZ15DNDWkAEPXwx
(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC)

"We’re all excited. We were waiting to see when the games would be. I had presumed they would be in the same order, but the Manchester City game [which had been postponed due to the FA Cup quarter-finals] was of interest, where that was going to go."

Mason Mount also added that they're in good shape and raring to go ahead of the restart.

"Training has been great, and the boys are looking sharp. I think at the start, having been away for so long, there was a little rustiness to shake off but we are back to normal now and raring to go again."

Chelsea begin their Premier League season run-in against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday 21 June at 16:15 UK. 

