N'Golo Kante: Chelsea Are Focused in Battle for Premier League Top Four

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has admitted that his side are focused in their battle to finish in the UEFA Champions League places this season in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old has been in impressive form this season and has won the Man of the Match award in the last four of Chelsea's Champions League matches.

Speaking to Standard Sport, Kante opened up on the Blues' chances this season.

“We are in a good position for the top four, we are fully focused on going game by game and securing the top four,” he said.

“It will not be easy as we still need to win many games but we train hard and hope to do it, starting this weekend.”

Chelsea currently sit third in the Premier League table, 16 points behind league leaders Manchester City and 10 points behind Liverpool.

Thomas Tuchel's side are three poins clear of Manchester United, who are fourth but have played two games less due to the Blues' involvement in the Club World Cup and Carabao Cup.

Kante continued to open up on his Chelsea future, with his current deal expiring in 2023.

He added: “Yes, since I came here I’ve spent many great seasons, with the team, the managers and the fans. I hope we can carry on like this, keep winning, and that’s the way I see the future.”

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Kante and Chelsea.

