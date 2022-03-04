Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

N'Golo Kante: Chelsea Are Focused in Battle for Premier League Top Four

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has admitted that his side are focused in their battle to finish in the UEFA Champions League places this season in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old has been in impressive form this season and has won the Man of the Match award in the last four of Chelsea's Champions League matches.

Speaking to Standard Sport, Kante opened up on the Blues' chances this season.

imago1010238599h

“We are in a good position for the top four, we are fully focused on going game by game and securing the top four,” he said.

“It will not be easy as we still need to win many games but we train hard and hope to do it, starting this weekend.”

Read More

Chelsea currently sit third in the Premier League table, 16 points behind league leaders Manchester City and 10 points behind Liverpool.

imago1010296385h

Thomas Tuchel's side are three poins clear of Manchester United, who are fourth but have played two games less due to the Blues' involvement in the Club World Cup and Carabao Cup.

Kante continued to open up on his Chelsea future, with his current deal expiring in 2023.

He added: “Yes, since I came here I’ve spent many great seasons, with the team, the managers and the fans. I hope we can carry on like this, keep winning, and that’s the way I see the future.”

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Kante and Chelsea.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010302806h
News

Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's Rudiger, Christensen & Azpilicueta Situation Amid Sale Interest

By Nick Emms31 minutes ago
imago1010231611h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Need to Dig in & Fight Against Burnley

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010302819h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Whoever Buys Chelsea is 'Very Lucky'

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010084245h
News

Revealed: How Chelsea Have Been Affected & Are Handling Roman Abramovich Decision

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1008609375h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Burnley vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1010304119h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Verdict on Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Best Position at Chelsea

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago0046921066h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel on Marina Granovskaia & Petr Cech's Chelsea Roles Amid Sale Interest

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010237089h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Rules Cesar Azpilicueta Out of Chelsea Selection to Face Burnley

By Nick Emms4 hours ago