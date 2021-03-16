N'Golo Kante: Chelsea have a fight on their hands to secure top four spot

N'Golo Kante is aware of the battle to finish inside the Premier League top four come the end of the season but insists Chelsea are ready to fight for their position.

Chelsea have brought themselves right back into contention to secure Champions League qualification for next season via the domestic route since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel.

Free-falling down the table under Frank Lampard, Tuchel has restored order in west London which has seen the Blues go unbeaten in his opening 12 games in charge in all competitions [W8, D4].

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

They are currently in fourth spot, three points ahead of West Ham who have a game in hand, however Chelsea have a far superior goal difference

Six points separates fourth and eighth and Kante believes it will be a 'good fight' until the end of the season.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, he said: "‘There are many teams and we need to play against a lot of opponents who are fighting for the top four.

"It will be a good fight until the end of the season."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea thought that they had a setback after being held to a goalless draw against Leeds United on Saturday, but were helped with various results to ensure top four remained in their hands.

He added: "It was a hard game. There was a lot of intensity and chances for both sides so in the end I think it was a fair result.

"It’s one point for us and we need to appreciate that because it could have been worse. When you cannot win, at least to take one point is something good because it can help for the future.

"We’re still unbeaten and we didn’t concede again so we need to look forward now."

READ MORE: Andreas Christensen explains why Chelsea have become a 'solid team' under Thomas Tuchel

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel makes transfer admission ahead of summer window



READ MORE: Kai Havertz makes promise to turnaround Chelsea form soon

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube