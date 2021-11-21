Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

N'Golo Kante Declares Loyalty to Chelsea After 'Specal Game' vs Leicester City

Author:

N'Golo Kante has declared his loyalty to Chelsea after scoring in the Premier League match against his former club Leicester City.

The Blues came out 3-0 victors at Leicester, where they signed Kante from back in 2016.

Speaking to Chelsea's official club 5th Stand app after the match, Kante expressed his loyalty to the club.

imago1008115885h

When asked on his emotions regarding the game, he said: "It is always a special game to play against Leicester, to play in the King Power Stadium. 

"I am now in Chelsea and I try to do my best against Leicester."

And he did his very best, being voted as Man of the Match by the Chelsea fans after scoring a sensational goal.

Read More

imago1008115701h

Kante picked the ball up from Reece James before driving through the middle of the park and unleashing a fantastic left-footed strike past Kasper Schmeichel in the Leicester City net.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on Kante for the goal.

Speaking to the 5th Stand app, Tuchel said: “It was a fantastic goal. If you have N’Golo, you have N’Golo and he’s outstanding. He seems to find another gear all the time on the pitch.”

The Blues will be hoping that Kante can continue his fine form as they challenge at the top end of the Premier League table.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008115674h
News

N'Golo Kante Declares Loyalty to Chelsea After 'Specal Game' vs Leicester City

43 seconds ago
pjimage (1)
News

Report: Manchester United Set to Appoint an Interim Manager Ahead of Chelsea Clash Following Solskjaer Dismissal

30 minutes ago
imago1007972737h
News

Official: Manchester United Dismiss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manager Ahead of Chelsea Clash

1 hour ago
imago1008116293h
News

'The Premier League is Always Full of Surprises' - Antonio Rudiger Speaks on Title Rivals After Chelsea Beat Leicester

1 hour ago
imago1008136686h
News

Thomas Tuchel Challenges Chelsea Youngsters to 'Take Care of Daily Business' to Win Premier League Title

2 hours ago
imago1008136872h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Are On Journey to Win Titles Following Leicester Result

2 hours ago
imago1008115477h
Match Coverage

Antonio Rudiger Reveals Chelsea Clean Sheet Makes Him Happier Than Goal vs Leicester

2 hours ago
imago1008116224h
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits Worries Over Chelsea's Two-Goal Lead vs Leicester as 'Anything Can Happen'

3 hours ago