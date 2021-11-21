N'Golo Kante Declares Loyalty to Chelsea After 'Specal Game' vs Leicester City

N'Golo Kante has declared his loyalty to Chelsea after scoring in the Premier League match against his former club Leicester City.

The Blues came out 3-0 victors at Leicester, where they signed Kante from back in 2016.

Speaking to Chelsea's official club 5th Stand app after the match, Kante expressed his loyalty to the club.

When asked on his emotions regarding the game, he said: "It is always a special game to play against Leicester, to play in the King Power Stadium.

"I am now in Chelsea and I try to do my best against Leicester."

And he did his very best, being voted as Man of the Match by the Chelsea fans after scoring a sensational goal.

Kante picked the ball up from Reece James before driving through the middle of the park and unleashing a fantastic left-footed strike past Kasper Schmeichel in the Leicester City net.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on Kante for the goal.

Speaking to the 5th Stand app, Tuchel said: “It was a fantastic goal. If you have N’Golo, you have N’Golo and he’s outstanding. He seems to find another gear all the time on the pitch.”

The Blues will be hoping that Kante can continue his fine form as they challenge at the top end of the Premier League table.

