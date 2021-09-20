N'Golo Kante 'Feeling Better' After Making Chelsea Injury Comeback vs Spurs

N'Golo Kante has provided Thomas Tuchel with a welcome fitness update after returning to the Chelsea side at the weekend from injury.

The 30-year-old came back into the side from an ankle problem sustained last month against Liverpool, and came off the bench against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon to play an instrumental part in the Blues securing a 3-0 win and collecting all three points in north London.

Kante was part of the tactical half-time change from Tuchel after they struggled to gain control of the London derby, and a switch in system to a 3-5-2 formation helped the visitors turn the tide.

The World Cup winner also got on the scoresheet to double the lead following Thiago Silva's opener. Kante struck from distance, and a deflection off of Eric Dier helped it go in off the post to send the away section in ecstasy.

Antonio Rudiger found the bottom corner in stoppage time to add a third and post-match, after a 45 minute run out on his first game game, Kante felt 'very good' on his return to action.

"I am feeling better," the midfielder told the official Chelsea website after the match.

"I think we managed the injury very well. I took time to come onto the pitch and I am happy to be back and I felt very good."

Tuchel hailed Kante's performance against Spurs on Sunday afternoon.

The Chelsea boss said: "He is a top player. If you have N'Golo, you have something everyone is looking for. You have everything that you need in midfield with work rate, intensity, ball wins, skilful play, off the ball, with the ball, dribbling and even a goal.

"I see this every day in training and it is hard to believe how good he is. He doesn't make a fault in ball wins. He plays excellent in every possession game in training. He is a unique guy.

"There's no more words needed from me. We have a strong midfield together with Jorgi and Kova in the second half. N'Golo is N'Golo. He is fantastic."

