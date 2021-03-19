N’Golo Kante delivers verdict on Chelsea’s Champions League chances

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

N'Golo Kante: Chelsea winning the Champions League is possible

Author:
Publish date:

N'Golo Kante produced one of his best displays for Chelsea as the Blues beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League to secure a 3-0 victory on aggregate and a place in Friday's Champions League quarter-final draw.

The French World Cup winner rolled back the years with a midfield masterclass and was deservedly awarded the UEFA Man of the Match award.

Kante told the club's official website after the victory at Stamford Bridge: "It’s an honour. First, I am happy we qualified for the quarter-final. To get this award is a plus, but the principal was to qualify and we played a very good match.

1001434475

"Atletico are a good team, well organised. It was about keeping possession and stopping any rapid attacks. We didn’t let them have any counter-attacks. Our success in the first leg made us think about the good situations and meant we were confident in our approach to this match.

"We played two good matches and we deserved qualification."

Kante also expressed confidence that Chelsea could go all the way and win the Champions League this season.

"Yes, everything is possible! We know what we need, and if it works out just fine then that would be very, very good!

"But we have to take match after match, and I hope we can stay in the competition as long as possible."

sipa_32515429

The west London side, who are unbeaten in 13 matches since Thomas Tuchel took over in January, have only won Europe’s ultimate prize once, back in 2012, and if they want to get their hands on the trophy again, they’ll need Kante at his dominant best.

The draw for the last-eight and semi-finals will take place on Friday where Chelsea will find out their next opponents on their European adventure. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32140361
News

N’Golo Kante delivers verdict on Chelsea’s Champions League chances

sipa_28663439 (2)
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Sheffield United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Emirates FA Cup

sipa_32563862
News

Jorginho delivers verdict on Thomas Tuchel's style of football

sipa_32005153 (1)
News

Chelsea 'waiting for Thiago Silva's final decision' over new contract

sipa_32640138 (1)
Transfer News

When AC Milan will decide on Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori's future at the club

sipa_28934327
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Sheffield United | Emirates FA Cup

sipa_31614940
News

"There weren't many minutes in sight" - Andreas Christensen 'considered' Chelsea exit in January

sipa_31610273
News

Antonio Rudiger 'will not speak to Chelsea' over new contract until after Euro 2020