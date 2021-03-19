N’Golo Kante delivers verdict on Chelsea’s Champions League chances

N'Golo Kante produced one of his best displays for Chelsea as the Blues beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League to secure a 3-0 victory on aggregate and a place in Friday's Champions League quarter-final draw.

The French World Cup winner rolled back the years with a midfield masterclass and was deservedly awarded the UEFA Man of the Match award.

Kante told the club's official website after the victory at Stamford Bridge: "It’s an honour. First, I am happy we qualified for the quarter-final. To get this award is a plus, but the principal was to qualify and we played a very good match.

"Atletico are a good team, well organised. It was about keeping possession and stopping any rapid attacks. We didn’t let them have any counter-attacks. Our success in the first leg made us think about the good situations and meant we were confident in our approach to this match.

"We played two good matches and we deserved qualification."

Kante also expressed confidence that Chelsea could go all the way and win the Champions League this season.

"Yes, everything is possible! We know what we need, and if it works out just fine then that would be very, very good!

"But we have to take match after match, and I hope we can stay in the competition as long as possible."

The west London side, who are unbeaten in 13 matches since Thomas Tuchel took over in January, have only won Europe’s ultimate prize once, back in 2012, and if they want to get their hands on the trophy again, they’ll need Kante at his dominant best.

The draw for the last-eight and semi-finals will take place on Friday where Chelsea will find out their next opponents on their European adventure.

