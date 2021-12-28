N'Golo Kante Discusses 'Great Feeling' in Chelsea's Champions League Triumph

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has opened up on his side's Champions League triumph last season, admitting that it was a great feeling to be involved in the final run-in.

The French international received the Man of the Match award in games during the quarter-finals and semi-finals before heading into a final vs Manchester City in Porto.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Kante opened up on his emotions about the Champions League run.

Speaking about the knock-out stages, Kante said: "At this stage of the competition, it was my first quarter-finals, my first semi-finals. Honestly, it was a great feeling.

"Then, when we get to the finals, we just want to win. To have performed this well against great teams we were not favourites so winning felt great."

The 30-year-old continued to explain how despite winning the trophy, it is the journey that he will remember most fondly from last season.

"The trophy is a plus but really the journey will stay with us for a long time, and we will always remember it," he continued.

Kante went on to admit that he and his teammates still talk about the triumph, smiling when they are reminded of the ocassion.

He concluded: "Sometimes when we talk about it, it makes us smile or when we see the footage at the training centre, we aways have a smile. When we win, I just wanted to enjoy the moment and celebrate with the fans.

"It's been a long time since we've seen them celebrate then a few moments later we realise how far we've come.

"The people who have accompanied us and whom we've worked with, the players who helped us progress and the club too. That's when you realise that it's wonderful."



