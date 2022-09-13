N'Golo Kante & Edouard Mendy Miss Training Ahead Of Champions League Clash

Graham Potter is set to take charge of Chelsea for the first time this Wednesday when the Blues take on RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League.

However, the new manager looks to be without Blues stars N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy after the pair missed training today.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea's shot-stopper was caught in the ribs when colliding with West Hams's Jarrod Bowen which ruled Mendy out for the Blue's last game against Dinamo Zagreb.

It seems Mendy could potentially miss another game now with an unknown return date, giving Chelsea's backup keeper Kepa Arrizabalga another chance to prove his quality once again.

Kante on the other hand is still recovering from a Hamstring injury the Frenchmen picked up in Chelsea's heated clash against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this season.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The French midfielder was expected to be out for a month with this injury but now it seems Kante's return may take longer than planned.

Kante's future at the club is currently uncertain after the Frenchmen turned down Chelsea's latest attempt to keep him at the club wanting an option to stay longer with the Blues side.

Potter has had time to work with his side after Chelsea's game against Fulham was postponed due to the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth The Second, giving the new manager time to prepare without the missing duo.

