N'Golo Kante is facing a race against time to be fit in time for Chelsea's FA Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday evening.

The 31-year-old has missed the last three Premier League games, including Wednesday night's 3-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road which saw Jorginho, who returned from injury, and Mateo Kovacic partner up in midfield.

Chelsea lost Mateo Kovacic with an ankle injury after a dangerous challenge from Leeds United's Daniel James, who was sent off, making the Croatian a major doubt for the final at the weekend.

"If Mateo misses it (FA Cup final) I am very disappointed because he was a clear starter," said Tuchel. "You saw the quality with Jorgi and him in midfield when it was eleven against eleven. We will see. Maybe we have a miracle."



But Thomas Tuchel has got even more selection headache in his midfield after offering an update on Kante's situation and fitness ahead of the showdown against Jurgen Klopp's side in the capital.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Kante remains doubtful with Tuchel admitting the France international needs to show he is ready by Friday to be involved, or have any chance of being in the squad on Saturday as they eye their first piece of domestic silverware this season.

"I am not sure (if he will be fit for FA Cup final)," added the Chelsea head coach post-match in Yorkshire on Wednesday night.

"Maybe I know more tomorrow (Thursday). The best chance for him to be ready for Saturday is Friday. It's very close what we are doing here. He was not in team training. We have to see."

