N'Golo Kante Feels Good At Chelsea Amid Talk Over Future At Club

N'Golo Kante is feeling good at Chelsea and is not focusing on his future at the club.

The 30-year-old has been at Chelsea for five years after signing from Leicester City back in 2016. During that time he has won the Premier League twice with the Blues, as well as enjoying FA Cup and Europa League success.

And on May 29 he added the Champions League to his winners collection after he put in a Man of the Match performance during their 1-0 win over Manchester City in Porto.

There has been talk over Kante's future with reports suggesting the club aren't in any rush to hand the Frenchman a new deal, with Kante still having two years left on his current contract.

And Kante isn't worried either about his future in west London and wants to experience 'many' more seasons with Chelsea.

What N'Golo Kante said

As quoted by GFFN, Kante said in a press conference: "I have been at Chelsea for five years, I have enjoyed wonderful seasons. I hope to experience many others. It is not something that I am focusing on. I have another two years of contract with Chelsea and I feel good."

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

Kante has also picked up the reputation of being the 'nice guy' in football. He admitted he didn't want the label to be exaggerated, insisting he is just another player.

He added: “It is true that sometimes, there is this image that is a bit too wonderful and a bit too beautiful. But in the end, I am just a normal guy. A player amongst others. There is no need to say I am the kindest, or the nicest. I am just a player like the others. I think that sometimes, it is overblown. It does not need to be. It is true that I like to get on well with my team-mates, to have good relationships with people that I come across in the streets and in football. But aside from that, there are other people like that in football. We don’t need to make a whole story or sometimes exaggerate.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube