N'Golo Kante Fit & Will Start FA Cup Final vs Leicester City

N'Golo Kante has been passed fit for Chelsea to face Leicester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday at Wembley.

The 30-year-old missed Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge after suffering a minor Achilles problem, which Thomas tuchel didn't want to risk.

"N’Golo [was left out] for pain management," said Tuchel on Wednesday. "He has pain in the achilles and he suffers from that. There was no chance [he could play] because we miss Kovacic [too]."

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

But Tuchel has provided a major boost for the Blues ahead of the FA Cup final against the Foxes, Kante's former side.

Kante will be in the squad and will start for Chelsea at Wembley, Tuchel confirmed.

"N’Golo will start tomorrow and hopefully finish the game for us," said Tuchel on Friday.

"We took the decision together to leave him out against Arsenal and give him treatment. It was pain management, not a huge injury. He trained yesterday and today full, no complaints."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel has plenty of other selection calls to make after he confirmed he has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Mateo Kovacic returns for the Blues from a hamstring problem, while Kepa Arrizabalaga starts for Chelsea at Wembley.

"The whole group is available. Kova is back with us now.

"That’s huge for us because Mateo has everything that we need in the midfield. He has good experience, power, physical ability, he can beat players and has played a lot of big games in the Premier League.

"It's big news for us that Kova is back because he's a big guy in the dressing room and is a player we want for important matches."

