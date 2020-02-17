Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard: N'Golo Kante's abductor injury doesn't look good

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has offered an injury assessment on Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante.

The Frenchman was forced off inside the opening ten minutes at Stamford Bridge in Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to top-four rivals Manchester United. 

Kante, 28, picked up an injury early on in west London and was replaced by Mason Mount, who was omitted from the Chelsea starting XI.

N'Golo Kante's name was added to the growing list of Chelsea players currently out injured.Getty Images

He limped off and head coach Frank Lampard has provided a worrying update on the condition of the midfielder.

"N’Golo after what happened tonight is probably a no for Saturday," Lampard said. 

"It’s an abductor injury and we will have to assess him but it doesn’t look good at first glance."

A massive blow for Chelsea who now face Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Liverpool all in their next three home games in all competitions. 

----------

EXTENDED INJURY UPDATE: CALLUM HUDSON-ODOI, CHRISTIAN PULISIC AND TAMMY ABRAHAM

Frank Lampard also gave an update on the trio who all missed the defeat to Manchester United.

Unfortunately for the Blues, it continues to be more bad news on the injury front.

"Callum [Hudson-Odoi] is a no, [Christian] Pulisic is a no, while Tammy [Abraham] is probably a maybe," added Lampard.

----------

The pressure is on for Chelsea after Frank Lampard admitted 'the season starts now' for the Blues following the gap to fifth now standing a just a single point. 

Next up for Chelsea: Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur make the short trip across London to Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime. 

----------

