N'Golo Kante: Frank Lampard offers injury update on Chelsea midfielder

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard provided an update on the fitness of Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante after he was absent in the three nil home win against Burnley.

Chelsea didn't appear to need the Frenchman on Saturday afternoon in west London, as a midfield trio of Mason Mount, Ross Barkley and Jorginho started and ended in the comfortable victory. 

Head coach Frank Lampard offered an update pre-match to why the 28-year-old would be missing against the Clarets.

"He reported some feeling in his hamstring yesterday after training. We gave him overnight to see how it was but it wasn’t good enough this morning so not good enough to play. 

Chelsea traded three goals for three points and a clean sheet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.Getty Images

"Everybody knows how important N’Golo is for us but these things always give an opportunity and it opens the door for Ross Barkley to come in and play."

Barkley produced a stellar performance in Kante's absence, and Lampard provided an extended update post-match on N'Golo Kante.

"He got through training yesterday but it was something that came up last night and then we made a decision this morning. 

"It was more of an awareness in the hamstring, as opposed to a moment he had to pull up, so that makes you hope it is a small thing but we will have to see how it goes."

Frank Lampard will now be hoping N'Golo Kante is fit enough for the Blues' trip up north to face Newcastle United next weekend in the premier League.

