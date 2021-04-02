N'Golo Kante hands Thomas Tuchel injury blow ahead of West Brom and Porto clashes

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
N'Golo Kante hands Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel injury blow ahead of West Brom and Porto clashes

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has ruled N'Golo Kante out for Chelsea's next two matches against West Brom and FC Porto due to a hamstring problem.

Kante picked up a hamstring injury on international duty with France which saw him return to the medical room at Cobham, handing the Blues an unwelcome blow. 

It was expected that Kante would miss the clash against West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday and Tuchel confirmed the injury news in his pre-match press conference on Friday. 

sipa_32614010

But he also confirmed that he would be unlikely to be available for their first leg quarter-final Champions League tie against FC Porto next week.

He told reporters: "He is doing individual training and tomorrow the game and he can't be with the squad.

"Then we have just three days to prepare. We have a muscle injury, as we communicated with the national team. So my realistic approach is to think about Porto, maybe the second game against Porto."

sipa_32515429

Chelsea will have the rest of the squad available against West Brom which sees Thiago Silva return into the mix after his recent thigh problem. 

"It's the best situation you can have as a manager," added Tuchel on having all his defenders fit. 

"We can substitute players or replace players that are injured without a loss of quality. That is very good, gives us a good feeling. Tomorrow will see Thiago available and everyone else is fit. It's the same with the goalkeepers.

"It's very important to have this at this time of the season. We need everybody in top shape."

sipa_32653431
