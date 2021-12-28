Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
N'Golo Kante Heaps Praise on Chelsea's Trophy Winning Mentality

Author:

N'Golo Kante has hailed Chelsea's mentality as a football club, leading to trophy winning squads over his years at the club.

The 30-year-old has won the Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League, Champions League and UEFA Super Cup during his time in Blue.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Kante praised Chelsea for the spirit shown to win trophies on a consistent basis.

Kante highlighted the spirit shown by his side under different coaches as, he said: "It's about the Cheslea spirit. The players who make up the team, the different coaches we've had, they always had a desire to win, to see Chelsea at the top.

"I think being here has helped me to celebrate great victories, great trophies and grow as a footballer."

Kante will be hoping to add to his trophy haul this season as the Blues are still involved in every competition, sitting third in the Premier League table as they reached the semi-final of the Carabao Cup and the knock-out stages of the Champions League.

The Blues also have the chance to make history and win the Club World Cup for the first time in February after lifting the Champions League last season.

Thomas Tuchel's side are still in the title race in the Premier League too, sitting six points behind Manchester City as they look to recover in the New Year.

Kante will miss Chelsea's match against Brighton and the last of 2021, ruled out through injury.

