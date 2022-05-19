Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has revealed that he is hungry to win more trophies at the club as he opened up on his future with the Blues.

The French international's current deal expires at the end of next season, with negotiations set to take place regarding a renewal.

Speaking on his future and ambitions, via football.daily, Kante admitted that he hopes to win more in what could be his final season at Chelsea.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The midfielder admitted that he is still hungry for success and will be looking to win more titles in, as it stands, his final year at Chelsea.

He said: "Everything we have done is part of the past at some point and the things we have in front ahead is the present. I have many games to play, one more year at Chelsea at the moment.

"Every season we have new challenges and I hope to achieve more, to celebrate more with my teammates, with the club, it's what I want. We will see what is next, but I hope for many more titles."



IMAGO / PA Images

Thomas Tuchel has previously admitted that he wants both Kante and Jorginho's futures sorted in the summer as they both have contracts expiring in 2023.

"Nobody wants that with big players and important players nowadays," the Blues boss said. "It's a wish as a coach that we solve this in the summer in any way, that we solve it and it's clear where the journey is and what the decision is. Yes, this is the wish," he said.

"It would be nice if we can avoid it but at the moment it's difficult (because of the sanctions). But this should be the target for all of us."

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Chelsea star in the summer, with his future still unclear until the new ownership take the reigns at Stamford Bridge.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube