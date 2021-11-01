N'Golo Kante is Not Part of the Chelsea Travelling Squad for Malmö Clash

N'Golo Kante has not travelled with the Chelsea squad ahead of the Blues' match against Malmo in the UEFA Champions League.

The Blues are also without Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount.

Chelsea have confirmed via the official club website that the French international has not travelled with his teammates.

The reason for Kante's exclusion is explained as they explain he remains in London for treatment and recovery.

The midfielder missed Chelsea's match against Norwich City as the Blues went on to win 7-0 in the Premier League earlier in the month, but was available for the following two matches.

"The game was too early," said Tuchel to the official Chelsea website earlier in the month on Kante's unavailability against Norwich. "He did the full training on Friday and after training, he said he feels his muscles a bit tight.



"He went to the physios for massages and for some treatment and he actually wanted to wait until Saturday in the morning to take the decision. I said no, it's such an early game tomorrow, the possibility that it will change is not so high.

"I said take your time and it was simply one day too early. If the match would have been on Sunday he would have played. So he is fully available for Tuesday and for Newcastle."

However, he is now absent for the trip to Malmo, which Tuchel did not mention in his pre-match press conference.

Confirmed: The Chelsea squad travelling to Sweden ahead of Malmö clash

