N'Golo Kante is eager to return from injury to play in the FA Cup final for Chelsea against Liverpool on Saturday evening.

The 31-year-old has missed the last three games for Chelsea due to an unspecified reason but was spotted in training this week at Cobham as the Blues prepare for the final in the capital.

Kante has Friday to give himself the best chance of making the final, and Tuchel confirmed he is doing everything possible to be available.

The France international is 'trying and keen' but no decision has yet been made over his availability, with Tuchel to confirm the FA Cup final to the squad on Saturday.

“He is also trying," said Tuchel on Friday afternoon. "He tried yesterday in team training and trained more or less everything. Hopefully without a reaction. Was a reduced training session because of quite a long travel and fatigue of travelling. Was not a high intensity training session.

"We will try today with him. He is keen to make it. Hopefully he makes it to training 100% so we can plan with him tomorrow, would be good for us.”

Chelsea are also hoping to have Mateo Kovacic back and available after he came off against Leeds United with an ankle injury.

Tuchel is ready to take risks at the business end of the season even if players are not fully fit.

"It’s pretty surprising to be in a situation where we can try it but Mateo wants to try it. Medical department gave the green light to try it," he said.

“It is (now) the moment to take a risk, yeah.”

