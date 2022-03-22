Skip to main content
N'Golo Kante Leaves France Camp Due to Personal Reasons

N'Golo Kante left the France National Team camp on Tuesday due to personal reasons, according to reports.

The Chelsea midfielder joined up with the Les Bleus for their upcoming internationals against Ivory Coast and South Africa. 

However, after linking up with the national team earlier this week, the 30-year-old has had to pull out temporarily. 

As per RMC Sports, Kante had to 'leave the rally' on Tuesday for personal reasons. 

Whether Kante will return to Didier Deschamps' camp for the two matches is unclear, however if it is possible he will rejoin his teammates. 

France are also without Presnel Kimpembe (bronchitis), Hugo Lloris (calf), and Mike Maignan, but all three are set to return on Wednesday. 

Chelsea saw Reece James withdraw entirely from the England squad for their games against Switzerland and Ivory Coast as he continues to recover from injury at Cobham. 

The decision came after Thomas Tuchel asked Petr Cech to make the recommendation to Gareth Southgate to allow him to not be involved. 

"Petr Cech will have this chat because, of course, the recommendation is that he does not go," Tuchel admitted at the weekend.

"He is still in individual training, otherwise, we would have brought him to Lille and we would have brought him here for sure. There is no doubt about it.

"He is still in individual training, he needs one more week of rehabilitation and I think we can provide this much better than – it is not the job of the national team to do this."

