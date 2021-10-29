N'Golo Kante Makes Mason Mount and Antonio Rudiger Admission Ahead of Newcastle Clash

N'Golo Kante has named Antonio Rudiger and Mason Mount as the two best dancers at Chelsea when participating in a Q&A session.

The 30-year-old has recently faced a spell on the sidelines but is in line to play against Newcastle on the weekend.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app via Absolute Chelsea, Kante has admitted that the pair 'both dance very well'.

(Photo by Julien Poupart/Abaca/Sipa USA)

Whilst Rudiger has recently been praised for his dancing abilities, Mount will come as a shock to many as Kante believed he could challenge Rudiger for the best dancer at the club.

Mount has shown his abilities on the dance floor though with his Frankenstein celebration, inspired by YouTuber Chunkz.

Rudiger, on the other hand. saves his dancing for celebrations in the dressing room and this was seen during the celebrations as Chelsea lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy last season.

Kante's question and answer session gave the fans an opportunity to ask the French international anything, but there was no update on his fitness levels ahead of Chelsea's clash with Newcastle.

This is expected to be provided in Thomas Tuchel's pre-match press conference but with the midfielder returning to training this week, he is expected to feature for the Blues.

