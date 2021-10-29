Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    N'Golo Kante Makes Mason Mount and Antonio Rudiger Admission Ahead of Newcastle Clash

    Author:

    N'Golo Kante has named Antonio Rudiger and Mason Mount as the two best dancers at Chelsea when participating in a Q&A session.

    The 30-year-old has recently faced a spell on the sidelines but is in line to play against Newcastle on the weekend.

    Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app via Absolute Chelsea, Kante has admitted that the pair 'both dance very well'.

    Kante 1

    Whilst Rudiger has recently been praised for his dancing abilities, Mount will come as a shock to many as Kante believed he could challenge Rudiger for the best dancer at the club.

    Mount has shown his abilities on the dance floor though with his Frankenstein celebration, inspired by YouTuber Chunkz.

    Read More

    Rudiger, on the other hand. saves his dancing for celebrations in the dressing room and this was seen during the celebrations as Chelsea lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy last season.

    Kante's question and answer session gave the fans an opportunity to ask the French international anything, but there was no update on his fitness levels ahead of Chelsea's clash with Newcastle.

    This is expected to be provided in Thomas Tuchel's pre-match press conference but with the midfielder returning to training this week, he is expected to feature for the Blues.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    pjimage (44)
    News

    N'Golo Kante Makes Mason Mount and Antonio Rudiger Admission Ahead of Newcastle Clash

    37 seconds ago
    sipa_35324136
    News

    Report: Chelsea 'Increasingly Confident' of Andreas Christensen Contract Extension

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35396846
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea 'Sounded Out' Over Potential Move for Real Madrid Star Eden Hazard

    12 hours ago
    pjimage (69)
    News

    'Complete & Talented' - Cesc Fabregas Makes Thomas Tuchel & Chelsea Admission

    12 hours ago
    pjimage (68)
    News

    Lukaku & Werner Major Doubts for Newcastle Clash After Missing Chelsea Training

    13 hours ago
    sipa_35458710
    News

    Revealed: Romelu Lukaku Dreamed of Chelsea Move While at Man Utd

    13 hours ago
    pjimage (67)
    News

    Christian Pulisic Reacts After Returning to Full Chelsea Training

    13 hours ago
    pjimage (66)
    News

    Agent: Malang Sarr Could Leave Chelsea on Loan in January

    14 hours ago