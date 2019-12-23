Absolute Chelsea
N'Golo Kante: Mason Mount has the biggest potential at Chelsea

Matt Debono

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has tipped teammate Mason Mount to be the player with the biggest potential at the club. 

Coming through the ranks at Stamford Bridge, Mount has cemented himself in the Chelsea first-team following loan spells at Vitesse and Derby County. 

The 20-year-old has already featured 26 times for Chelsea this season in all competitions - scoring on five occasions, and grabbing two assists. 

Now worth over £40 million, according to TransferMarkt, Mount has been recognised by teammate N'Golo Kante who believes he's got the potential to become a very good player.

"Out of all the Chelsea players, one player who has the biggest potential is, Mason Mount," Kante said after Chelsea's 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. 

"His combination play, his shooting technique, passing technique. How he sees the game. He could become a very good player."

Mount has come under heavy criticism on social media in recent weeks, but his performance against Tottenham showed how far he has come in a short space of time. This time last year he was playing Championship football, now the youngster is playing in the Premier League, Champions League and for the senior England national side. 

It wasn't just Mason Mount who was excellent for the Blues against Spurs, Chelsea as a whole were outstanding, from Kepa Arrizabalaga to Tammy Abraham. 

Head coach Frank Lampard was delighted with the way his side adapted to the change his system .

"The way we play it and the message I give is different,” Lampard began. "It was more, can this be a system that helps us defensively and offensively against Tottenham, with the way they play? It was my choice to play it, not to do with whether the players understand it. The players took the plan on incredible well, as we all saw.

"Watching Tottenham, they’re playing very well, they have a lot of players who can run behind and cause you problems: Son, Kane, Alli, Moura. Having an extra centre-back gives you an element of protection against that, particular with the athletic centre-backs we have. They never got in on that pass today.

"But the most important factor in my thinking was what it could give us offensively, in terms of controlling possession. Tottenham defended quite compact, we needed to use the width of the pitch and wing-backs help you do that.

"We haven’t been clinical enough lately, and it allowed us to get Mason Mount and Willian slightly inside behind Tammy. We had an element of protection the way it worked. Also it allowed us to have loads of control of the ball. I’m so pleased with how it went.”

