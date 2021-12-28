N'Golo Kante Names Highlight of Chelsea Career After Five Years at Stamford Bridge

N'Golo Kante has named the highlight of his Chelsea career so far after celebrating five years in Blue.

The midfielder arrived from Leicester City back in 2016 under Antonio Conte and has enjoyed a trophy filled spell at the club.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website in an exclusive interview about his five years at the club, Kante has revealed the highlight of his career at the club so far.

When asked to name his favourite moment so far, Kante surprised nobody with his choice as, he said: "The first games that come to mind, obviously the final stages of last year’s UEFA Champions League that ended with us celebrating with the trophy."

The French international continued to provide a second highlight, going into detail about his Chelsea debut.

He continued: "Secondly, my first game against West Ham. I got a yellow card early and nearly a red card for a second foul that the referee didn't sanction with a yellow card.

"It was my first game at Stamford Bridge with the Blues jersey."

Chelsea will be hoping to make many more memories with the 30-year-old in their midfield, but he has shown signs of slowing down in recent months due to injury.

Kante was taken off against Juventus during a 4-0 win with a knee injury, which has been recurring as the midfielder will miss out on Chelsea's last match of 2021, against Brighton, with the same knee injury.

