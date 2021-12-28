Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

N'Golo Kante Names Highlight of Chelsea Career After Five Years at Stamford Bridge

Author:

N'Golo Kante has named the highlight of his Chelsea career so far after celebrating five years in Blue.

The midfielder arrived from Leicester City back in 2016 under Antonio Conte and has enjoyed a trophy filled spell at the club.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website in an exclusive interview about his five years at the club, Kante has revealed the highlight of his career at the club so far. 

imago1008209191h

When asked to name his favourite moment so far, Kante surprised nobody with his choice as, he said: "The first games that come to mind, obviously the final stages of last year’s UEFA Champions League that ended with us celebrating with the trophy."

The French international continued to provide a second highlight, going into detail about his Chelsea debut.

Read More

He continued: "Secondly, my first game against West Ham. I got a yellow card early and nearly a red card for a second foul that the referee didn't sanction with a yellow card.

"It was my first game at Stamford Bridge with the Blues jersey."

imago1008782113h (1)

Chelsea will be hoping to make many more memories with the 30-year-old in their midfield, but he has shown signs of slowing down in recent months due to injury.

Kante was taken off against Juventus during a 4-0 win with a knee injury, which has been recurring as the midfielder will miss out on Chelsea's last match of 2021, against Brighton, with the same knee injury.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008782113h
News

N'Golo Kante Names Highlight of Chelsea Career After Five Years at Stamford Bridge

just now
imago1008782113h (1)
News

N'Golo Kante Reveals No Regret in Chelsea Move After Five Years in Blue

30 minutes ago
imago1008136761h
News

Revealed: When Ben Chilwell Will Undergo Knee Surgery Following Chelsea's ACL Decision

1 hour ago
imago1006144875h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Waiting on Loftus-Cheek, Havertz & Werner's Availability to Face Brighton

1 hour ago
imago1008210618h (1)
News

Revealed: When Ben Chilwell Is Expected to Return for Chelsea After ACL Surgery

2 hours ago
pjimage (10)
News

Report: Chelsea Set to Make Decision on Recalling Emerson Palmieri or Ian Maatsen in Next 48 Hours

2 hours ago
imago1007904838h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Considering Lucas Digne Loan Move in January After Ben Chilwell Setback

3 hours ago
imago1008650051h
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi Breaks Arjen Robben's Impressive Chelsea Record

3 hours ago