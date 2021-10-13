N'Golo Kante Offers Chelsea Selection Boost Ahead of Brentord Clash

Chelsea have received a major boost ahead of their return to Premier League action against Brentford as N'Golo Kante is back in full training with Thomas Tuchel after recovering from COVID-19.

The midfielder tested positive and has faced a spell out, but has since recovered from the virus and will likely be available for selection on the weekend.

Chelsea have released content showing the French international back in training at Cobham ahead of the weekend's clash.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The midfielder was cleared to return to Cobham and has participated in full training this week ahead of Saturday's London derby.

Due to the 30-year-old having to quarantine, he was not selected by Didier Deschamps to be part of the France squad ahead of their Nations League finals fixtures.

Those in the Blues squad who are not currently on international duty were also present at the training ground today, with the club stating that both the first team and academy took part in a match.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Trevoh Chalobah and Ross Barkley were some of those who took part, as well as Saul Niguez, Hakim Ziyech and Malang Sarr.

SIPA USA

What did Tuchel say about Kante?

The boss has previously spoken on Kante's positive COVID-19 test and absense from the team.

He said: Do we miss NG? Of course, every team in the world misses N’Golo Kante."

"N’Golo has symptoms but not a lot of symptoms, so he’s okay," said Tuchel to the official Chelsea website.

"I don't want to go into more details. He's okay. He's doing well.

"He was concerned about it (in the past), and he did everything not to get it. Unfortunately, he tested positive but we care about him, like we care about every player. We're in touch with him every single day. The doctors are in touch with him and he has our advice and our support, and he is in a good way."

