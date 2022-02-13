Skip to main content
N'Golo Kante on 'Nice Feeling' to Win Club World Cup With Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has opened up on his emotions after lifting the Club World Cup on Saturday.

The French international played 120 minutes as the Blues came out 2-1 victors after extra time.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Kante gave his verdict on the victory.

imago1009775502h

He said: "It was a nice feeling (to win the UEFA Champions League last season) and now to carry on all together for this one. It's very nice, a nice moment to share with the team, the staff, the fans. 

"We hope that this season we will get more success.

"For many of us it's the first time to play this competition. To win it is a feeling of pride and happiness."

Read More

imago1009779562h

This comes after Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel stated that 'everyone is jealous' of his side, after they were crowned as Champions of the World.

"Yeah, I'm a part in it. I'm happy to have the chance, we said before in the dressing room what an opportunity. Everybody is jealous of us.

"As boys we dreamed to have finals like this, very special. We wanted to play with no regrets."

The Blues return to Premier League action next week as they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace, now as World Champions.

They will be hoping that Kante can keep up his fine form, which has seen Chelsea lift two trophies already this season along with the Champions League of last year.

