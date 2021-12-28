'Reminded of Objectives' - How N'Golo Kante Overcomes Chelsea Struggles

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has revealed the ways he deals with dealing and overcoming his struggles on the football pitch.

The 30-year-old has been at Chelsea five years and has gone through the motions of difficult times on and off the pitch.

Kante's problems have mainly been caused by injuries in recent years, handing Chelsea a blow each time he is sidelined due to his critical influence in the midfield.

IMAGO / Action Plus

His absence is always noticeable, and the Frenchman has opened on his struggles. Kante believes being reminded of his objectives is key.

Speaking to 5th Stand App: "Of course there are times in a season when you feel good and can play a lot of games and play well. Then there are other times where things are a bit more complicated, I've experienced both during my time at Chelsea.

"When things go wrong, the coach, the chairman, or the directors are there to remind us of our objectives. We do everything possible to come back and it has worked for us."



IMAGO / PA Images

Unfortunately for Chelsea, Kante is a doubt to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday night. He picked up a knee injury in the 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

"N’Golo is very painful in exactly the same spot where he had his injury versus Juventus. It is exactly same spot," said Tuchel post-match on Sunday evening.

Chelsea could also be without Thiago Silva against Brighton after he sustained a hamstring injury against Aston Villa.

Tuchel added: "Thiago is hamstrings. Hopefully he went out before it became an injury and from there we try to continue and find a new squad and strong squad on Wednesday."

