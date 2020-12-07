N'Golo Kante hails impact of new additions on Chelsea's recent winning form

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has praised the impact of the new summer additions on the squad and believes that the Blues now have enough quality to lead the title charge.

The Frenchman also highlighted the potent attacking line and has underlined the importance of goals coming from all over the pitch to ensure consistency of positive results throughout the season.

Kante believes that Lampard's men are in good shape, but has conceded that it is too soon to think about becoming Premier League champions.

"For sure we have a beautiful squad," he told the official Chelsea website.

"Everyone is involved. As players we know what is required to be part of the starting 11 and on the bench, because many players have shown that even with less time they play very well. It’s for the manager to decide but as soon as we are on the pitch, we try to give the best for the club.



"We had some new players coming in this season and so far they are doing very well. They feel good and we feel good with them. Now they are part of the team we don’t see them as new players because everyone is in a good mood and has the desire to do well for the club.

‘This season there are a lot of teams at the top of the table with not many points difference. It means this season is open for everyone so it’s good for us to keep up in this part of the table.

"We are in a good position but this season is still young."

Despite not scoring many personally, the 29-year-old has highlighted the strength in attacking areas of pitch so far this campaign with the Blues scoring 25 goals already this season.

"This season I didn’t have many chances to score, but as long as the team keeps scoring and keeps winning and taking points, it’s okay for me not to score.

"It’s a good sign for us that the goals can come from many different players. But the most important is the result and we are happy to do well. If the goals come from one player or another it’s not the most important."

