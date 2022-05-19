Skip to main content

N'Golo Kante Reflects on Chelsea's 2021/22 Season

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has opened up on the Blues' 2021/22 season ahead of the final two matches of the Premier League.

The Blues lifted two trophies this campaign, the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup as well as reaching the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals, falling to defeat to Liverpool.

Speaking to Sky Sports, via football.daily, Kante discussed the achievements this season.

imago1011580285h

When asked about the season as a whole, Kante said: "It has been up and down, but we have had our moments of happiness when we are able to celebrate our titles and to share good emotions with the fans and the club.

"But on the other side, there were some moments where we wish we could have done it better. At the end it's like this, we do our best and we accept whatever we get."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The French international, whose contract at Chelsea expires in 2023, continued to discuss the heartbreak of losing consecutive domestic finals to Liverpool in the same season.

imago1012038325h

"We're all disappointed. It's a sad result for us. We had two chances to win titles in England this season but we missed in the final," he continued. "Everyone was wishing for a better hand but at the end it's like this.

"We have to be proud to achieve the final, to be in the final it means we won many matches. We hope this failure will help us for the future to achieve better things.

"Both games we could have won. But they both went to penalties, it means we are not able to score before."

The Blues face Leicester City and Watford as they conclude the season, securing Champions League football for next campaign.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008971757h
News

Report: Chelsea Academy Players 'On Standby' for Remaining Premier League Fixtures

By Nick Emms56 minutes ago
imago1012051912h
Transfer News

Report: Juventus in London to Talk to Chelsea About Jorginho Transfer

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1012051911h
Transfer News

Report: Marcos Alonso & Barcelona Negotiations 'Well Advanced' as Deal Depends on Chelsea Valuation

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1012083589h
News

Tuchel Jokes Chelsea Tried to Sign Haaland to Replace Rudiger & Christensen

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011821293h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Over Thiago Silva's Future At Chelsea

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1011998420h
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends 2022/23 Premier League Warning to Man City & Liverpool

By Matt Debono4 hours ago
imago1012080040h
News

Thomas Tuchel Knows Chelsea's Summer Transfer Plans But Needs to Speak With Todd Boehly

By Matt Debono5 hours ago
imago1011941282h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Legend Cesar Azpilicueta Deserves to Decide Own Chelsea Future

By Matt Debono6 hours ago