N'Golo Kante reflects on 'disappointing' defeat to Wolves

N'Golo Kante says Chelsea are disappointed after conceding in the closing stages to fall to a 2-1 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League.

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring with a volley from close range early in the second-half at Molineux.

But the Blues were pegged back by a deflected Daniel Podence strike in the box, before Pedro Neto finished off a counter-attack in stoppage time.

A reality check and harsh lesson for the Blues at Molineux. (Photo by RUI VIEIRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kante spoke to Amazon Prime post-match and reflected on the disappointing defeat.

"Even if you’re not playing great, we were a goal ahead. We should have managed the game but they scored the equalising goal. We went to win the game.

Daniel Podence's deflected strike was too much for Edouard Mendy. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

"By trying to win the game, we conceded many counter-attacks and they scored the late one.

"We’re all disappointed. After the last game, we wanted to win here. The first half was not so great. But we scored first, so to finish the game by losing is a big disappointment.

"What happened today is not what we want. We need to come back and win by resting and then beating West Ham in our next game."

