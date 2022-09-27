N'Golo Kante Returns To Chelsea Training After Injury

The French midfielder had been out with a hamstring injury since August 21st, his last appearance coming in Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham, when he was withdrawn from the match as a precaution with five minutes to go.

Kante receives treatment during Chelsea's draw with Tottenham IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Unfortunately, he was ruled out for a month and his absence has been a big problem for Chelsea lately, with the Blues lacking ability to break up situations in the centre of the park without a player of his quality.

With Kante now 31, Graham Potter has to be careful as to how he uses him, with 'overuse' a common thought among the Chelsea fanbase in terms of why the midfielder's injury troubles have increased over the past couple of seasons.

Despite his age, Kante has shown that when he is involved, he is one of Chelsea's most important players because of what he offers in his position but it remains to be seen how much longer he will be offering his services at SW6, with his contract at Stamford Bridge running out at the end of this season.

Kante in pre-season action for Chelsea IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

In the past couple of weeks, reports came out that there had been a contract stand-off between Kante and Chelsea, with the France international wanting a three-year extension with the option of an additional year, but the club were only willing to offer him another two years with the option of one more year.

Despite this impasse, Chelsea will hope Kante can focus on returning to full fitness in preparation for what is going to be a busy October, with the Blues set to play nine games in 28 days.

