N'Golo Kante returns to Chelsea training ground after being granted compassionate leave

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has been handed a boost after Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante returned to the club's training base in Cobham to begin solo running. 

Kante was granted compassionate leave by Lampard over health concerns, but has since returned to train alone in order to keep fit. 

The Blues returned to training in small groups last Tuesday following a Premier League vote with the season confirmed to be getting back underway on Wednesday 17 June. 

As per The Telegraph, it remains unclear when Kante will return to group training with the rest of his teammates.

Lampard held talks with the midfielder over the safety measures that the club are putting in place ahead of returning to contact training. 

Willy Caballero came out in support of his teammate stating that he fully respects the 29-year-old's decision.

"We respect him and we’ll wait until he feels comfortable because the truth is that to do what we’re doing you have to feel okay and feel confidence and after we start again, we have to all go forward together.

"N’Golo is a very humble and hard-working person who is always smiling and and he must have his reasons to lift up his hand and say what he’s said."

Chelsea's first game back of the 2019/20 Premier League season is set to be against Aston Villa on the weekend of the 19/20/21 June. 

It hands Lampard with a huge boost in the Blues' hopes to qualify for the Champions League as they currently sit in fourth spot in the Premier League.

